Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Rises By 50.0%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFIX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

