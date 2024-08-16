Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Drops By 16.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Gafisa Price Performance

Gafisa stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

