Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Expands By 31.8%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

