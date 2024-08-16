Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Expands By 49.7%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

TTNDY opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.6732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.