Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declines By 25.0%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TLTZY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.91 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

