Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Expands By 33.3%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

