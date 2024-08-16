Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Expands By 33.3%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
