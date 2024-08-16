Short Interest in Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Expands By 61.5%

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Treatt Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Treatt stock opened at C$5.56 on Friday. Treatt has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.