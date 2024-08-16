Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Declines By 25.8%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 929,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.59.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

