Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Expands By 24.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.