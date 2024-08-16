Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Increases By 39.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VTHR opened at $244.48 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $250.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

