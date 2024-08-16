Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Increases By 42.8%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vast Renewables Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTE opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Vast Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

