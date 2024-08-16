Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rises By 45.9%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

