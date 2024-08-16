Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Decreases By 21.5%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WaFd will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WaFd by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 114.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in WaFd by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 148,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

