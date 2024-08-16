Short Interest in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Rises By 44.4%

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 824,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $860,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.