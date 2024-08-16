Short Interest in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Increases By 23.9%

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBTN. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.

WBTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

