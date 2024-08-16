Short Interest in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Increases By 23.9%

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBTN. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %
WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.66.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About WEBTOON Entertainment
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
