Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declines By 28.8%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WMPN stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44 and a beta of -0.04.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%.
Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dryden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
About William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
