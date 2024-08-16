Short Interest in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expands By 28.6%

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 785,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,380,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,711,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Woodward by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,679,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $84,157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Woodward Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.58.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

