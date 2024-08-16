Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

About Sonim Technologies

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.58. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.