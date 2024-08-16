Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIA. CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.17.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

