Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 9,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE SIG opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 63.3% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.