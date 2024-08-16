Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.40. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 393,903 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $17,619,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,174 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.