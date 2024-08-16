Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $157.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

