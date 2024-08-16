Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

SPG opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $161.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

