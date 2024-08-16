SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

SJM Stock Up 10.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

