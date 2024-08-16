Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Slate Retail REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

