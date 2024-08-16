Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 7027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

See Also

