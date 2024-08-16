Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDHC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

SDHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

