Solid Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

