Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

