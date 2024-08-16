Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives $58.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
