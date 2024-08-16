Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.