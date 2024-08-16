Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 395.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 131,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

SCCO stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

