Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Ojay Platt Sells 16,333 Shares

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE SDE opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$713.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.79. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

