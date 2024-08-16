SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.34 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $689.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

