SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.70, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Up 4.0 %

SPTN stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $689.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

