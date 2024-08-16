Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7,560.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,560 ($96.53) and last traded at GBX 7,650 ($97.68), with a volume of 173853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,715 ($98.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($102.15) to GBX 7,000 ($89.38) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.13) to GBX 8,150 ($104.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.72) to GBX 9,580 ($122.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,158 ($116.93).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,520.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,317.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,915.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Kevin J. Thompson bought 640 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($97.74) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($62,553.63). Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.