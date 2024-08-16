St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading Up 7.5%

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
