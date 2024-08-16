Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

