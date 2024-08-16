Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

