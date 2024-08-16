Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji Acquires 300 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,190.
Stantec Price Performance
TSE:STN opened at C$113.23 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on STN
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.