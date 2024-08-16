Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji Acquires 300 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,190.

TSE:STN opened at C$113.23 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.69.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

