StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

StarHub Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $9.07 on Friday. StarHub has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

