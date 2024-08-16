StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
StarHub Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $9.07 on Friday. StarHub has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.
About StarHub
