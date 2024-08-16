Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP David Kabbes Buys 1,056 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $96.68.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 60.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

