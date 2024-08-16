Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Up 4%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 21,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 37,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $299.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 883.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

