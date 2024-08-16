Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Up 4%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 21,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 37,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
The firm has a market cap of $299.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
