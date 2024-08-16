Stifel Canada Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

HLS stock opened at C$3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.93. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

