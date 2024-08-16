Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,689 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 1,653 call options.
CommScope Stock Up 7.4 %
CommScope stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
