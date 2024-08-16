Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Albemarle Put Options (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,658 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,337 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.