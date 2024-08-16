StockNews.com Downgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Sell

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $82.50 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

