StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.