StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

