StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

MCBC stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 570.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 338,074 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth $6,325,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.