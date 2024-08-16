StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 3.0 %
PCYG stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
About Park City Group
